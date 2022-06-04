Many New York City parents say they have had to get creative to secure baby formula for their children, relying on word of mouth, social media and family and friends while waiting out a national shortage.

It’s been more than three months since federal officials linked a bacterial outbreak to Abbott Nutrition, forcing a voluntary recall of its major formula products and precipitating the national crisis. Abbott is one of four brands in control of 90% of the baby formula market in the U.S., according to NPR.

Patricia Grisafi, who lives in the East Village, said she first started having trouble finding formula for her seven-month-old daughter in April. By mid-May, she was getting nervous and consulted with parents at her local playground. They told her about a Facebook group that allowed people to send each other cans.

She said she was wary of online scams — something New York officials have also warned about. The New York Department of Health has directed those struggling to find formula to contact their local WIC office for assistance, while state Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have taken action to try to stop price gouging.

But despite her concerns, Grisafi was somewhat desperate. She said she is unable to breastfeed because she stopped producing milk, and she was also looking for a hypoallergenic brand because her daughter had rejected other kinds of formula.

“I would say we go through a small can every three days,” Grisafi said. “She's a big eater.”

She posted a request for help on her Instagram and Facebook feeds, opting to rely on people in her own network. Grisafi said a high school friend in Rockland County saw the specialty brand in the grocery store and sent her two cans. Then Grisafi called her parents who lived nearby to visit the same store and they purchased a few more, although there was a limit per customer. A friend in California shipped her a can, as did an ex-boyfriend. She said she wasn’t looking for more than she needs but now has a three-month supply.

Other New Yorkers have turned to Lucy Riles, a Nashville resident who runs a Facebook page called Life of Mom with more than 45,000 followers. Usually, Riles posts memes and videos that she thinks moms will find relatable. When Riles found out about the shortage, she wanted to pivot her page to finding formula but was also concerned about people scamming each other online. So she decided to do the vetting herself.