The effects of Russia’s brazen overnight invasion of Ukraine rippled onto New York City’s streets on Thursday as residents voiced widespread opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

After many weeks of escalation and speculation, Putin launched an early morning attack on Ukraine Thursday, prompting worldwide condemnation from President Joe Biden and other allied nations. In New York City, protestors, many of whom have loved ones in Ukraine, gathered outside of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation on East 91st Street and stressed the need for a worldwide united front to prevent war.

The crowd was at times led by Arthur Zgurov, a doctor from Odessa, Ukraine, as he screamed “stop Putin now” and “save Ukraine, save the world” through a megaphone.

New York City is home to some 150,000 Ukrainians.