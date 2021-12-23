Thousands of New Yorkers lined up at sites in each borough, hoping to score one of the coveted at-home COVID-19 test kits the city distributed ahead of the holidays. Five pop-up locations opened Thursday, and another five are scheduled to open Friday morning.

Vince Mola, a Lower East Side resident, cackled with happiness after receiving a free kit at a site on Columbia Street.

"It’s glee. It’s relief and astonishment,” Mola said. “I feel like I’m in the Soviet Union in the 1970s. These are our new bread lines …There is something terribly wrong in the richest country in the world when this is like our Christmas present.”

Click here for a list of all the city-run test sites, here for all the sites run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The five pop-up sites had distributed the allotted 10,000 kits by mid-morning, according to Adam Shrier, a spokesperson for the city hospital’s Test and Trace Corps. Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted the city would be giving away another 10,000 at five new locations on Friday morning: