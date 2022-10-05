New Yorkers are cheering Yankee slugger Aaron Judge, who swung his way into baseball history Tuesday night after breaking a decades-old American League record for the most home runs hit in a single season. Judge hit his 62nd homer while playing the Texas Rangers Tuesday. He elbowed out the previous title holder, Yankees right fielder Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961. Babe Ruth — who also played for the Yankees — held the record in 1927 with 60 home runs. Judge received fawning praise from New Yorkers of all stripes.

“New York is proud of you!” declared the state’s attorney general, Letitia James. Mayor Eric Adams called on Judge to “keep making history for New York City.” Speaking after the game, Judge said his key to success was all about keeping cool under pressure. “You gotta be relaxed,” he said. “If you go into every single at bat with no fear and just, the calmness that, ‘Hey, this is out of my hands. I put all the work in pregame, you know, let's go out there and play,’ Good things are gonna happen.” The Empire State Building lit up with blue and white pinstripes after Judge’s historic homer.

The Brooklyn Nets chimed in with congratulations for Judge’s feat, as did players from the New York Jets.

Even the MTA weighed in.

