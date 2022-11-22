The New York Yankees are among those rolling the dice on a potential Coney Island casino.

A group of investors on Tuesday laid out their plan to bid for a casino in the famed Brooklyn neighborhood, becoming the latest in a string of big-money interests eyeing one of New York state’s three remaining casino licenses. All are on track to be awarded in the New York City area next year.

The investors include Saratoga Casino Holdings, which owns and operates a major racetrack casino north of Albany, and the Chickasaw Nation, a Native American tribe that operates a number of casinos across the country.

Also included are Thor Equities, which owns the Coney Island property where the facility would be located, and Legends — a company that was co-founded by affiliates of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees, both of whom retain minority ownership stakes.

With Legends involved, both the Yankees and the New York Mets could go head to head in the hunt for a casino license. Mets owner Steve Cohen has been in talks with Hard Rock about bidding for a casino at Willets Point, near the Mets’ home of Citi Field.

“This incredible resort will be a world-class entertainment destination, with gaming, a variety of restaurants and entertainment for locals and tourists year-round,” Bill Rhoda, president of Legends Global Planning, said in a statement announcing the plan.

Competition for the casino licenses is expected to be fierce.

Two existing racetrack casinos — Resorts World New York City in Queens and Empire City Casino in Yonkers — are expected to bid, which would allow them to expand to allow table games and a sportsbook. The other expected bids include Wynn Resorts and the Related Companies, which are eyeing a casino at Hudson Yards; and SL Green and Caesars, which want to build a casino at 1515 Broadway in Manhattan.

The state has until early January to begin formally soliciting bids for the casino licenses.