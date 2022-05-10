New York will direct $35 million to health care providers in an effort to expand access to abortion procedures and bolster security at clinics, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Hochul, the first woman to serve as governor, said the state will create a dedicated Abortion Provider Support Fund in the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe vs. Wade, leaving New York providers bracing for an influx of women from states where abortion could soon be outlawed.

The Democratic governor said the state intends to make the funding available by the time the Supreme Court finalizes its decision. The move adds to a growing list of actions by the state Legislature on abortion rights, which include the introduction of bills to expand access.

“There’s a lot of anxiety, and we don’t know what’s going to happen, but we have to prepare for any scenario,” Hochul said.

Read More: What a fight for abortion rights could mean for Hochul and New York Democrats

Of the $35 million commitment, $25 million will go directly toward the fund expanding access to abortion in the state, including grants and reimbursements, Hochul said. The remaining $10 million will go toward providing more security at reproductive health centers themselves.

Hochul’s announcement came a day after state Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic lawmakers called on the state to create a similar, $50 million fund.

Hochul, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, made the announcement virtually from the Executive Mansion in Albany, where she is isolating. Abortion, she said, is a “human right.”

“We will defend that right to have an abortion with the full power of New York state government,” the governor said.

The funding announcement comes a month after Hochul and state lawmakers finalized the state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which runs through March 31.

But the grants will come from the state Department of Health’s "emergency fund," which has already been allocated and is not subject to further legislative approval, Hochul said. “I would consider this an emergency,” she said.

The security funding, meanwhile, will come from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, according to Hochul's office.

Hochul was joined virtually at Tuesday’s announcement by pro-abortion rights lawmakers and advocates, including Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health.

Miller called the $35 million a “down payment.”

“Together, we’re working to not only protect access to abortion care, but to make it more accessible to anyone who needs it,” she said.

The creation of the new fund drew criticism from the New York State Catholic Conference, whose executive director, Dennis Poust, dismissed it as “a grave misuse of state resources and an insult to millions of pro-life New Yorkers" in a statement.

"Inviting women from out of state to come here to abort their unborn children is a breathtaking reminder of how far our culture has fallen," Poust added.