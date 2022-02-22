Hochul said the state moved to open the facility immediately given Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine, saying enemies of the U.S. know they are “attacking the American way of life if you attack New York State and New York City.”

“This is the time to do this, because if not now, when?” she said. “We have to be aware of the threats around us.”

Hochul said she has not been made aware of any increase in attempted cyberattacks in recent weeks. But the White House had recently warned governors across the country to be alert given the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Hochul said.

The center will be staffed by federal, state and city law enforcement officials, including the New York City Cyber Command, according to Adams’ office. Local and county officials will also have access to the center, which will centralize telemetry data used to monitor threats across the state.

“We are so connected to technology that it can disrupt our way of life,” Adams said. “And we're talking about a continuous onslaught by those who are attempting to do so.”