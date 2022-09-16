The COVID-19 Report Card, a long-running collection of public health data from schools across New York, has been taken offline.

Concerned New York City parents noticed this week that the report card’s webpage — schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov — now redirects to the New York State Department of Health’s main page on its COVID-19 response.

But the pivot was made over the summer, according to Cadence Acquaviva, a spokesperson for the state health department. The agency also wouldn’t rule out shuttering other COVID-19 trackers in the future.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have provided New Yorkers with an unprecedented amount of data in real time on cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities from COVID-19,” Acquaviva said via email. “While the Department does not have any immediate plans to change specific COVID-19 data trackers, we are constantly evaluating the utility and presentation of data and will continue to update and change our data pages as necessary.”

Health experts worry the closure of the COVID-19 Report Card is coming at an inopportune time. Another surge is expected this autumn and winter, and the data trackers can help people make better informed decisions about their public health.

“We have increasingly been asked as citizens to make decisions on our own,” said Dr. Denis Nash, an epidemiology professor at CUNY’s Graduate School of Public Health. “In order for our elected leaders to enable us to do that, we need access to high-quality information that gives us a sense of what's happening in the population.”

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo required all schools in New York state to report COVID-19 cases among students and staff in early September 2020 — after the first wave had abated and classrooms gradually reopened statewide. The report card was a one-stop shop for tracking infection trends in individual schools.

Acquaviva said the state health department and the state Department of Education ended the long-standing requirement on June 30, as schools closed their doors for the summer. On Aug. 22, the two agencies sent a letter to schools informing them of the decision.