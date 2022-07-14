State officials voted Thursday to approve new regulations for the first batch of cannabis retail licenses, pushing New York one step closer to opening its first legal, non-medical dispensaries.

After reviewing more than 600 comments from the public, the state’s Cannabis Control Board voted to move forward with its original plan, announced in March, to reserve the first batch of retail licenses for people who have a past marijuana conviction or their family members. Applicants must also have experience running their own business.

The new regulations take effect August 3rd.

“We will give at least a 14-day heads up before the application opens,” Aaron Ghitelman, a spokesperson for the state Office of Cannabis Management, told Gothamist.

The plan is a part of the state’s Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which also prioritized existing New York hemp growers for the first marijuana cultivation licenses. Those have been approved on a rolling basis since April. The initiative also created a $200 million fund to help get so-called social equity businesses off the ground.

“This initiative that combines the work we’ve been doing with the conditional farmers and processors … gas well as the $200 million social equity fund is really a first in the nation,” Axel Bernabe, chief of staff and senior policy director for the state Office of Cannabis Management, said at Thursday’s meeting.

The retail licensing scheme has been hailed by activists as an innovative way of getting those harmed by the war on drugs into the legal cannabis industry. But some critics have also noted that it does not explicitly prioritize so-called “legacy” operators who have long been selling underground and are looking to transition to legal sales.