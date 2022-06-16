Celebrations kicked off throughout New York City and New Jersey on Thursday as the region was selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Soccer fans rejoiced throughout the region, including at Liberty State Park, where New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hosted a watch party alongside players and supporters of the game. Even the Empire State Building lit up in red, white and blue to mark the occasion. Both New York City and New Jersey had submitted a joint bid to host matches at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

"The biggest sporting event in the world is coming to the biggest stage, and New York City cannot wait to welcome the world to our region,” Adams said in a statement. “Not only will the World Cup strengthen our economy by providing a major boost, but it will showcase FIFA and the sport of soccer to all of America. As mayor of one of the most diverse cities in the world — and one filled with soccer fans — I know our city represents the diversity of this world game and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome the world in 2026."

A total of 48 teams will square off throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico for FIFA's 23rd World Cup event. It will be the first time the international tournament will be hosted in the United States since 1994, when Giants Stadium hosted seven games, including a quarterfinal and semifinal match. Giants Stadium also hosted the opening match for the women’s FIFA World Cup in 1999.

“Future generations of New Jerseyans will remember fondly that, on the heels of a global pandemic, the biggest sporting event in the world was hosted by the greatest region in the world," Murphy said in a statement. "In addition to building upon our lasting global legacy, as a host region we will also benefit from significant economic activity and impact, as well as opportunities to showcase the rich cultural diversity of our state."