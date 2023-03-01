An upstate elected official is coming for New Yorkers’ edibles.

Democratic Assemblymember Phil Steck – who voted in favor of recreational marijuana legalization in 2021 – wants to prohibit the distribution and sale of “any candy product containing THC, including, but not limited to chocolates and gummies,” according to a new bill he introduced to the state Assembly on Monday.

Steck, who represents parts of Albany County and nearby Schenectady County and chairs the Assembly’s committee on alcoholism and drug abuse, explained the proposed bill on Twitter.

“We did not sign up for libertarian, anything goes cannabis. Sorry,” he wrote, adding that while he supported marijuana legalization, he also wanted strong regulations in place that barred products that could appeal to kids, or were so strong they might “cause psychosis in some.”