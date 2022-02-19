When New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in January that health care workers would have to get a COVID vaccine booster to remain on the job, she billed it as a necessary requirement to protect workers and patients alike.

Six weeks later, the state has dropped the booster mandate – at least for now.

Hochul’s administration announced Friday that it wouldn’t begin enforcing the booster rule for health care workers Feb. 21, as it originally planned. Instead, the state Department of Health signaled it would push it off for at least three months before reassessing whether to impose it.

Why the reversal? The Health Department put the blame on staffing levels.

Of the roughly 1 million workers covered by the rule, fewer than half – about 448,000 – had received their booster as of Tuesday, according data released by the state agency. Another 284,589 told their employers they’re willing to be boosted and are awaiting a shot, but haven’t yet received one.