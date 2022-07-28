New York declared the monkeypox virus an imminent threat to public health Thursday and announced a big boost in supply of the vaccine used to fight its spread.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said 80,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine are going to New York City, and an additional 30,000 to the rest of the state, courtesy of the federal government.

The hard-to-source vaccine doses will be distributed over the next four to six weeks.

The announcement came as State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett announced she had declared the outbreak an imminent threat to public health. The designation allows local health departments combatting the virus to access additional funds for reimbursement once other state and federal funding sources dry up. The move also reflects the rising concern of public health officials about the spread of the disease, particularly in New York City.

As of Thursday, a combined 1,251 people had tested positive for monkeypox in the five boroughs, the city health department said on Twitter. Statewide, there have been 1,341 confirmed cases, according to the state health department. Nationwide, some 4,900 cases have been reported, though many public health officials believe the actual number is higher.