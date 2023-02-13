More than two years after calls to “defund the police” broke out across the country, the NYPD’s roughly $5 billion budget is once again poised to become a source of conflict among New York City Democrats. As they head into budget negotiations, several progressives on the City Council say they plan to prioritize reducing police funding. The council’s powerful Progressive Caucus recently rewrote its bylaws to include a commitment to “reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and the Department of Correction.” The move to clarify the caucus’s mission has fractured the group, bringing its membership down from 35 — the highest number in its history — to 20 Democrats. (Altogether, the council is made of 45 Democrats and six Republicans.) Those who wanted to remain in the caucus were required to sign onto the new list of priorities, which included reducing police funding. The looming fight, which will once again pit Mayor Eric Adams against his party's left-leaning members, represents an ideological divide not only within the Democratic Party, but also over the best way to tackle police reform. Those on the left say the history of racialized violence by police demands a reimagining of public safety, while others are pushing for better training and internal reforms. Although the move to redefine the Progressive Caucus began last year, a broader conversation about shrinking police budgets reopened following the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black Memphis man beaten to death by five police officers. “There's no evidence that increased training reduces violence against civilians,” said Queens Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, a member of the Progressive Caucus. She and other progressive lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, argue that New Yorkers would be better served by reallocating some police funds to social services and programs like youth employment that address the root causes of crime.

“Time and time again, people will say budgets are moral documents,” Cabán said. “And you only need to look at the budget line items to know that we have a real problem.” Opposing Democrats are lining up around the issue, which cuts across the familiar lines of class, generation and race. Adams, a former NYPD captain who is the city’s second Black mayor, went on the offensive last week by criticizing “woke” Democrats during two national TV appearances. While speaking on CNN, he brought up the Progressive Caucus, saying that a small minority had “hijacked the term progressive.” “They're calling for removing members of their own caucus if they don't sign a pledge to defund the police,” he added. “That is not who we are as Democrats. And I'm going to continue to stand and state that we're pro-public safety and we're pro-proper policing.” Adams and some other Black and Latino Democrats contend that neighborhoods that are home to people of color, which are often the hardest hit by violent crime, want police presence. In a tweet, Bronx Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, Jr. challenged the two chairs of the Progressive Caucus — Lincoln Restler and Shahana Hanif — to visit his district, which is home to many low-income families. Salamanca Jr. pointed out that the progressive councilmembers represent some of the city’s most affluent communities, suggesting that they do not share the same risks and fears about crime as his constituents. Restler’s Brooklyn district encompasses Boerum Hill and Brooklyn Heights, while Hanif’s constituents include those who live in Park Slope and Carroll Gardens.