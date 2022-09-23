The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear just how crucial New York City’s emergency medical services are.

But maintaining that workforce can be a challenge — particularly since EMS workers, who operate as a branch of the FDNY, are still fighting for pay and benefits that are on par with those of firefighters and other uniformed city workers. They received a pay bump last year. But after five years on the job, a firefighter still earns about $25,000 more than an EMT and nearly $10,000 more than a paramedic.

Some EMS workers say they often balance overtime with second or third jobs to make ends meet. The EMS unions’ current contract with the city expired in June, so fresh negotiations could get underway soon — and union leaders say help can’t come soon enough..

When Matthew Kelleher joined the FDNY as an emergency medical technician in 2014, he found the job exciting.

“Every day was different,” Kelleher said.

After a few years, he trained to be promoted to paramedic, expanding the range of medical care he could provide when his ambulance arrived on the scene. He expected to remain with the FDNY until he retired.

Kelleher said he felt burnt out and undervalued by the time he quit last year — after working essentially nonstop through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and then suffering a shoulder injury on the job that landed him on desk duty in September 2020. He recently spoke to Gothamist from the Philippines, where he moved with his wife and young daughter.