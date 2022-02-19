In late April 2020, city officials approached the Volunteers of America nonprofit’s Greater New York chapter to ask for help with a major undertaking: Convert a midtown hotel into a transitional housing facility for homeless New Yorkers during the pandemic.

The VOA-NY agreed, and, within a week, the new shelter was housing up to 155 men at a time, with 34 assigned staff members; meal service three times a day; laundry service twice a week; and a slate of restorative and rehabilitative services offered. All told, the shelter project cost $7.9 million for 13 months of service and operations.

But, thanks to an onerous and complicated billing process, the city did not pay a dime for their services until six months later in November, according to VOA-NY’s CEO Myung Lee. The nonprofit took out lines of credit to cover their expenses in the meantime.

“Nobody would do business this way,” Lee said.

That sluggish reimbursement pace is the target of a new joint report from City Hall and the city comptroller’s office to expedite the payment process for the thousands of nonprofits that work with the city, in a $12 billion industry that covers a vast range of human services, from health and housing assistance to afterschool programming.

The delays have been as long as two years for organizations to get paid, said City Comptroller Brad Lander.

“What that means for large nonprofit organizations is that they're paying millions of dollars a year in interest to float the city social services, whether they can get a loan or whether they float it internally,” Lander said at a press conference Monday. “And what that means for our smallest organizations is they can't survive because they don't have an ability to get a lot of capital or a lot of money in the bank.”