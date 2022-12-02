It's a Friday night in New York City, and it's OK if you just want to read some links! Here ya go:
- Feeling blue about the cold, short, miserable days of New York City’s winter? Do you really hate being alone during the holidays, and yet here you are again? Well, WalletHub, of all places, is here to crush your soul. Its study ranked NYC 151st out of the 182 best cities to be single. We never really stood a chance though since the price of dates is a factor in the ranking, and we were also just named the most expensive city in the world. (Why do we live here?)
- Given this information, a more helpful link: some ways New Yorkers are saving on groceries right now.
- Or extend your credit limit a little more to indulge at all the spots featured on Eater’s 2022 Award Winners.
- Weed delivery might be legal in NYC soon, even while storefront sales stall. (Read more on the launch of legal sales here.)
- New York Times journalists are prepared to walk out on the job next week over union contract negotiations.
- Bushwick will be Bushwick, where there was a party of hundreds of people who could’ve been Danny DeVito, but in fact were not Danny DeVito.
- Black cyclist Shardy Nieves is suing the NYPD for arresting him in 2019. He says he “was targeted by police because of the color of his skin and because of his public criticism against the NYPD for its mistreatment of cyclists,” Streetsblog reports.
- Everyone has been talking about this job posting for a city “rat czar,” which lists qualifications like a “general aura of badassery” and knowledge of PowerPoint (???), but one Prospect Heights resident, a psychotherapist who has been doing his own work to solve the city’s rat problem, made a valid point to Patch: "Science, not swagger will ultimately solve this problem."
- If these weren’t enough links for you today, here’s a link to more links: Pocket’s most read articles in 2022.
- Oh, and here's this: