Like it or not, full-scale casinos are on their way to New York City and the greater metro area.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers fast-tracked the approval process for the state’s final three remaining casino licenses, which are destined for downstate after the first four were reserved for regions north.

Casino operators have had their eye on New York City for decades, and in recent months, more than a handful of major players – including Las Vegas Sands and Hard Rock International – have expressed interest.

But it’s still too soon to say exactly where the casinos will go, though New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made clear he’s hoping for multiple facilities.

“We would like to have two in New York City,” he said last month. “I think it would be a great boost for the economy, and we are evaluating what are the best locations."

But ultimately it's not the mayor's call – though he will have some say. And critics of casinos and the negative effects of gambling remain, particularly in Manhattan, where local resistance could help keep casinos out.

Here’s what to know about the state’s foray into New York City casinos and how it came about.

How did the state fast-track New York City casinos?

In 2014, New York voters approved a constitutional amendment that allowed the state to issue up to seven private, full-scale casino licenses. An accompanying law restricted the first four of those licenses to regions upstate, giving them time to get established without getting swallowed up by potential casinos in the New York City area.

Under the original law, the state Gaming Commission couldn’t begin the casino-licensing process for the final three licenses – which aren’t restricted by geography – until at least 2023.

Hochul and lawmakers changed that earlier this month. As part of the state budget, they gave the green light to start the process right away.

That doesn’t mean casinos will be opening their doors in New York City anytime soon. The approval process is lengthy. But it does quicken the pace by several months and it means the state will see major licensing fees – at least $500 million per remaining casino license – sooner than it would have under the prior law.

As for taxes, the rates will ultimately be determined by the competitive bidding process for the licenses, but the law says they can’t be less than 25% of slot revenue and 10% of table game revenue. It’s likely to be higher, at least on the slot side: The four upstate casinos all pay between 30% and 40%.

Will local officials and the public have any say?

More than ever before, actually.

State lawmakers made two major changes to the state’s casino-siting process.

The first requires all casino proposals to follow local zoning rules and procedures. That’s a big deal in New York City in particular, because the law makes clear that the city's lengthy land-use review process will apply. That adds another layer of review, requires a public hearing and brings the local community board, borough president, City Planning Commission and, crucially, the City Council into the process.

The second change is the creation of new community advisory committees.

State law requires some show of community support for a particular casino proposal before it’s approved. Under the new version of the law, any casino proposal will trigger the creation of a five- or six-member committee (depending on the location) made up of people appointed by local elected officials. In the city, the mayor, borough president and three local lawmakers – the state senator, state Assembly member and City Councilmember where a casino is proposed – all will get an appointee.

A majority vote would be required to show community support early on in the approval process. Otherwise, the proposal won’t move on to the Gaming Facilities Location Board, a five-member panel appointed by the Gaming Commission that will ultimately award the casino licenses.

To some, the local boards are viewed as a “poison pill” designed to keep casinos out of Manhattan, where many local officials have already expressed opposition. But state Sen. Brad Hoylman – a Manhattan Democrat who says he’s an “ardent skeptic on casinos” – said he will participate with an open mind.

"Where casinos are proposed is going to be of keen interest for all local government officials,” he said.