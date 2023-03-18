New York City is preparing for potential disruptions in the days ahead after former President Donald Trump called upon supporters to “protest” what he claimed to be his impending arrest next week.

The former president, who is facing a possible indictment related to an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, made his claim on his social media network early Saturday morning.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump's post reads in part.

Spokespeople for the D.A.’s office did not immediately confirm or comment on the arrest claim, but Trump’s call for a vigorous response from supporters has sparked concerns about potential violence — as critics fear an outcome similar to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said it was not aware of any planned demonstrations as of noon today.

The investigation relates to allegations of hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, a porn star. An attorney for the former president declined to comment on Trump’s arrest claim.

Supporters of the former president have decried the investigation from the office of Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a frequent target of conservative rhetoric, as politically motivated.

Trump has used the social media network created by his media and technology company to disseminate messages to his followers, after Twitter and Facebook suspended his accounts in 2021, citing his posts about Jan. 6. (Twitter has since reinstated his account.)

Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, did not elaborate on security measures, but said the city is constantly on guard.

“In coordination with other local, state, and federal law enforcement, the NYPD always remains prepared to respond to events happening on the ground and keep New Yorkers safe,” Levy said in a statement on Saturday morning.

The NYPD and the New York State Police did not immediately provide details of their response.

Updated to add a statement from the NYPD concerning no knowledge of planned demonstrations as of noon today.

This is a developing story and will be updated.