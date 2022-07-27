Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s sudden and surprise transfer of dozens of New York and New Jersey immigrants out of a detention center in the Hudson Valley this week constitutes a shift from prior years, when more than 2,000 immigrants awaiting the disposition of their deportation cases were held in five local jails.

Today, there are just more than 100 detainees at just two facilities, and the number is dropping fast. This stems both from a national decline in the number of people arrested and held by ICE compared to during the Trump administration, and from the fact that local political pressure against deplorable conditions in ICE-contracted jails has led to the closure of three ICE facilities in North Jersey last year and litigation to shutter a fourth.

Now, immigrant lawyers and advocates believe that pressure is prompting ICE to depopulate the fifth and final facility in the region that holds immigrants — the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, N.Y. Without warning on Monday, dozens of New Yorkers and New Jerseyans held at the facility were transferred to facilities around the country, including a privately run jail in Mississippi where immigrants have previously complained of officers’ use of excessive force, like strangling.

Advocates say the transfers are retaliatory — in response to public allegations of abuse at Orange County — and they serve to cut immigrants’ ties with families and make it harder to prepare legal defenses. A spokesperson for ICE cast the transfers as a routine part of managing its detainee population.

“It may be retaliation for all of the things that were said about Orange County jail, and all the attention that got, but it’s just an example of how violent and egregious [ICE agents] are in their treatment,” said Tania Mattos of the Envision Freedom Fund, a New York nonprofit that seeks decarceration.

In recent months, elected officials highlighted problems at the facility, lawyers filed a civil rights complaint to the Department of Homeland Security about physical and retaliatory violence by jail officers, and the City Council held a hearing examining conditions.

The spokesperson for ICE, Emilio Dabul, didn’t answer a question about whether political pressure led to this past week’s transfers. He said in an email that the transfers on Monday were simply “part of a facility-wide reduction in population affecting all agencies that use the facility.” He added: “To accommodate various operational demands, and meet emergent requirements, ICE routinely transfers individuals to designated facilities and locations based on available space and resources, at the needs of the agency and other partner agencies with whom the agency coordinates whole-of-government efforts.”

Advocates and attorneys first learned of the transfers on Sunday, when detainees were given Covid-19 tests, indicating possible deportation. On Monday more than 70 detainees were put on a United Airlines flight to Mississippi, they said. Others are believed to have been sent to a privately run facility in Batavia, N.Y., near Buffalo.

According to ICE, 69 incarcerated immigrants remain at the Orange County jail.

“I’m just as perplexed and furious as the people inside,” Mattos said, “because this really came out of nowhere.”

An immigration attorney with the Bronx Defenders, Karla Ostolaza, said in an email: “ICE transferring dozens of immigrant New Yorkers to Mississippi and beyond is a critical reminder that ICE always retains the authority to transfer people as far away from their families as possible, and ICE will wield that power to further their own retaliatory and political objectives: separating families and expediting the removal of Black and brown people from the United States.”

Advocates and some Democrats believe ICE shouldn’t jail anyone for what amounts to civil immigration violations that do not mandate imprisonment. And they have lobbied for a bill, the Detention Not Dignity Act, to ban ICE lockup in New York. Still, they say if ICE is going to hold people it’s better, and more humane, to keep them near their homes — close to their families, attorneys, and immigration watchdogs — instead of a far-off place like the Adams County Correctional Facility in Natchung, Miss., which has similarly been cited for poor conditions.

Once transferred, detainees have trouble reconnecting with their attorneys, advocates said. And those who are challenging their deportation orders in federal district courts in New York could see the legal venue change, delaying due process.

Many detainees in New York are green card holders who were picked up by ICE for past criminal violations. Though their criminal cases are closed, federal law allows non-citizens to be put into deportation proceedings if they’ve been convicted of crimes. The law does not require that they are detained while they challenge the deportation orders, but since the 1990s immigration authorities have held tens of thousands of people in jails each year.

The coalition of public defenders who represent New York immigrants, the New York Immigrant Family Unity Project, released a statement saying that ICE had previously informed them that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was seeking to reduce the number of detainees it holds through a contract with ICE. But ICE forbade detainees from filing requests for release before they were moved, attorneys said, contrary to prior practice.

Moving detainees across the country limits family visits, attorneys said, and poses a health risk. “Despite well-documented evidence that ICE’s practice of transferring detained people worsened COVID-19 outbreaks within the receiving detention facilities and their surrounding communities, ICE has chosen to risk countless lives to maintain a cruel and unfair detention system that should not exist,” the statement said.

According to ICE policy, for security reasons it does not tell detainees that they’re being transferred until immediately before the move, and at that point the agency is not required to tell them where they’re going. Once they’re informed of the move, detainees are forbidden from making phone calls or talking to other detainees.

Years of stories on WNYC and Gothamist drew attention to inhumane, abusive, and retaliatory practices at the county jails in New Jersey that held ICE detainees through multimillion-dollar contracts. ICE revenue to the countries spiked during the Trump administration, which made the Democrats who run those counties — Essex, Hudson, and Bergen — the targets of those who opposed former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

As officials ended those contracts last year, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill to ban public and private detention contracts with ICE going forward.

Many detainees who had been held in New Jersey jails were then moved to Orange County, where advocates said conditions were just as violent. Earlier this year a letter from nonprofit and legal organizations to the Department of Homeland Security alleged that a detainee with cognitive disabilities and suicidal ideations was beaten by at least seven officers, and another detainee was jumped by six officers and pepper-sprayed. Officers engaged in racist taunts, according to the letter, and medical care was withheld.

Two correction officers were transferred as a result, according to a jail official, but that move was not an admission of wrongdoing.

The county official who runs the ICE contract in Orange County, Undersheriff Kenneth Jones, did not return a call for comment. His past affiliation with the far-right Oath Keepers has also drawn criticism from advocates.

One other facility in the New York City region holds immigrants. The private prison company CoreCivic runs an ICE detention facility out of a converted warehouse in an industrial park in Elizabeth, N.J., that has also been criticized for disgusting conditions, including birds that fly inside and defecate on beds. Facing pressure, its landlord sued last year to cease the contract. But CoreCivic and the Biden administration are fighting to dismiss the suit, and it remains in litigation.