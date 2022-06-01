New York Attorney General Letitia James has ordered more than two-dozen gun dealers to stop advertising and selling the illegal unfinished gun parts known as ghost guns.

Her office announced Wednesday that investigators found 28 businesses were advertising or offering to sell pieces of firearms that people could assemble on their own. Buying the parts separately has allowed some people to purchase guns without background checks. It has also made it more difficult for law enforcement to know how many firearms are on the streets.

“Ghost guns are fueling the flames of the gun violence epidemic, and we will not sit idly by as they proliferate in our streets and devastate communities,” James said in a prepared statement.

Two laws recently took effect in New York that make it illegal to sell the so-called ghost guns. Last year, the state Legislature passed the Jose Webster Untraceable Firearms Act, which bars anyone other than a licensed gunsmith from possessing a ghost gun. It also prohibits their sale, and requires gunmakers to put serial numbers on gun parts and register them with the government. Lawmakers also approved the Scott J. Beigel Unfinished Receiver Act, which makes it illegal for anyone other than a licensed gunsmith or dealer to possess or sell an unfinished gun frame or receiver.

“We want to continue solidifying New York’s reputation as having the toughest gun laws in America, because gun violence has not abated,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said when she signed the bills into law last fall. “We cannot say we have laws in place and we’re going to rest on that. We have to keep challenging ourselves to address the problems as they keep arising.”

At least 10 states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation to crack down on ghost guns, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The U.S. Department of Justice also updated its definitions earlier this year, clarifying that ghost guns, or parts kits that can be easily made into firearms, are subject to the same regulations as traditional firearms.