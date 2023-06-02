New York City public schools are doubling down on new tutoring programs in math and reading as a way to help kids recover from pandemic learning loss.

The city has quietly launched what it calls “high-impact tutoring” in grades K-2 and 6-8. The initiative began with 3,500 students at 65 schools over the past academic year, and aims to include 15,000 students at 80 schools by 2025.

“We wanted to provide targeted tutoring to support development of skills, confidence, competence, and knowledge for students most impacted by COVID-19,” said Carolyne Quintana, the education department’s deputy chancellor for teaching and learning.

The younger students will be getting extra help in reading, while the middle schoolers will receive support in math.

The Biden administration has encouraged districts across the country to use tutoring to help address gaps in instruction because of the pandemic. National test scores for math and reading among 9-year-olds fell during the pandemic, setting averages back decades on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, commonly referred to as the nation’s report card.

Research has shown that tutoring can help, when implemented well, with sessions totaling 90 minutes a week or more. But it works best when tutors are trained and paid, and when tutoring happens during the school day.

Quintana said the city’s tutoring program aims to support the Adams administration’s overhaul of literacy instruction, and all tutors will be trained in best practices following the science of reading, including a focus on phonics. “The tutoring is going to be very aligned with the curriculum,” Quintana said.

The city is partnering with a nonprofit called ExpandEd Schools. The city is kicking in $15 million in stimulus funds to pay for tutoring and private funders are paying more than $4 million for training. ExpandEd Schools will work with schools to vet tutors and help them prepare.

“The idea is schools and community partners know their students best,” said Saskia Traill, president of ExpandEd Schools.

Tutoring groups must consist of four students or fewer and meet at least three times per week “because that’s where the evidence tells us tutoring makes the most impact,” said Traill.

But tutoring can take place during the school day, after, in-person or virtual, or a combination of both.

So far the initiative has mostly focused on districts in the Bronx and northern Brooklyn.

Traill and Quintana said they hope the program will also cultivate a new generation of teachers. “We wanted to be able to build a tutor to teacher pipeline,” said Quintana.