During the ribbon cutting for the new entrance, Lieber also gave an update on the current plan for installing more elevators throughout the subway system. Currently, there are 80 elevators under development and contracts for 26 this year are signed. That’s a bump up from the initial 70 elevators the MTA had initially planned for the current capital plan.

“It may not seem like a big deal, but adding a second street-to-mezzanine elevator at this busy hub is really crucial for ensuring full-time access to 4 subway lines at this station, which are currently served by a single surface-level elevator,” Jessica Murray, chair of the MTA’s Advisory Committee for Transit Accessibility, said in a statement.

She added, “It’s not a problem if the MTA relies on private companies to pay for elevators as long as they make sure that they are properly maintained and any funds saved are reinvested into one the roughly 350 NYC Transit and Staten Island Railroad stations that are still inaccessible.”

About 640,000 subway riders use the Times Square subway station each week day.