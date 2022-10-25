A new report details how the transatlantic slave trade fundamentally shaped life and wealth in New York, New Jersey and other northern areas, and to an extent historians say isn’t commonly known. “Enslavement is a defining feature of New York City’s origin story,” concludes the report, titled “The Transatlantic Slave Trade,” released Tuesday by the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala. “Enslaved people," it states, "cleared and cut the road that would become Broadway, built the wall that Wall Street was named for, paved the roads that expanded the city uptown, and grew crops in Brooklyn to feed their enslavers.” The study, along with an accompanying museum exhibit and video, follows other recent efforts to engage the public on the legacy of slavery, including The 1619 Project from The New York Times, which highlighted 400 years of slavery in the U.S. and beyond, and artist Kara Walker’s monumental sculpture at the Domino Sugar Factory in 2014, a project that drew large crowds and focused sharp attention on the links between New York, the sugar industry and enslavement. But in his introduction to the report, EJI Executive Director Bryan Stevenson also alluded to the backlash from conservatives who have introduced or enacted laws in dozens of states to limit the teaching of race and racism in U.S. history – even as a handful of other cities and states, including New Jersey, New York City and Chicago, have taken up measures to study the impacts of slavery and the issue of reparations.

At a time when some believe we should avoid any discourse about our history that is uncomfortable, we believe that an honest engagement with our past is essential if we are to create a healthy and just future.

“At a time when some believe we should avoid any discourse about our history that is uncomfortable, we believe that an honest engagement with our past is essential if we are to create a healthy and just future,” wrote Stevenson, a renowned lawyer whose advocacy has helped save dozens of incarcerated people from the death penalty, and whose bestselling memoir was adapted into the film Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. The report, on what the EJI labels “one of the most violent, traumatizing, and horrific eras in world history,” accompanies a new exhibit at the institution’s museum in Montgomery – Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration. In 2018, the organization opened the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a widely acclaimed site that marked the thousands of lynchings that took place in the 19th and 20th centuries. Some 1 million people have visited the two sites since 2018, according to EJI. The new study examines the roots of the European slave trade in the 1400s all the way to its legacy in U.S. mass incarceration in the 20th century. Initially, the slave trade developed in order to exploit gold, sugar tobacco and other natural resources and simultaneously advance “power and influence for Portugal, Spain, Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, and Scandinavian nations.”

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration is a museum in Montgomery, Alabama, that displays the history of slavery and racism in America. Photo by Courtesy: Equal Justice Initiative

In the American colonies, lawmakers passed severe measures meant to ensure obedience from enslaved men and women. In 1704, New Jersey deemed it lawful for anyone to capture an enslaved person found more than 10 miles from their home, then whip them 20 times and obtain a reward for returning them to their enslaver. In New York, legislators made it illegal for any enslaved person to possess a gun or “any other kind of weapon” and illegal for three or more enslaved people to gather unless they were engaged in employment “for their Master or Mistress.” “By 1730,” reads the EJI report, “42% of New York City’s white residents directly enslaved Black people. For most of the 18th century, enslaved people comprised approximately 20% of the city’s population.” By 1771, 33% of the residents in modern-day Brooklyn were enslaved Africans. By the 19th century, an estimated 40% of all revenue from the U.S. cotton trade poured into New York City, primarily through financial firms and shipping companies who managed the trafficking of human bodies, as well as insurance companies who allowed slave owners to recoup their costs if the men and women they enslaved died. Those insurance companies include New York Life and Aetna, which the report notes are the largest life and health insurance firms today.

