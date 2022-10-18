New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to maintain a significant lead over her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin — but it appears to be shrinking, according to a new public-opinion poll released Tuesday.

Hochul, a Democrat, had an 11-point advantage in the Siena College poll, with 52% of likely New York voters backing her and 41% backing Zeldin, the Long Island congressman. That’s in line with a Marist College poll last week that showed Hochul with a 10-point lead among registered New York voters, dipping slightly to 8 points among those who said they definitely plan to vote in November.

The lead puts Hochul in a strong position heading into the November election in true blue New York, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than two to one. But the poll also shows Zeldin significantly closing the gap in just a few weeks time; Siena’s September poll had Hochul with a 17-point lead, 54-37%.

“Over the last three weeks, Zeldin has narrowed the deficit he must overcome from 17 points to 11 points in trying to become the first Republican in 20 years to win statewide,” Siena pollster Steve Greenberg said in a statement. “However, with three weeks to go, Hochul maintains the upper hand, based on the 84-10% support she gets from Democrats, who represent half of the state’s enrolled voters.”

The Siena poll shows Hochul’s lead is fueled entirely by New York City, where she’s winning by a commanding 70-23% margin. Outside the five boroughs, Zeldin actually maintains a slight lead — 49-45% in Long Island and the city’s northern suburbs, and 48-44% in the rest of the state.

Having a governor elected solely on the strength of the New York City vote isn’t unheard of. In 2014, Republican Rob Astorino edged then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo outside of the city. But it mattered little since Cuomo took home 77% of the New York City vote and won the statewide race by 14 points.

Among the other statewide New York races, Siena’s poll found:

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer , the Democratic majority leader, with a 57-37% lead over Republican commentator Joe Pinion ;

, the Democratic majority leader, with a 57-37% lead over Republican commentator ; Attorney General Letitia James , a Democrat, leading Republican attorney Michael Henry , 51-40%;

, a Democrat, leading Republican attorney , 51-40%; Democratic Comptroller Tom DiNapoli leading his Republican opponent, Paul Rodriguez, 54-30%.

Siena polled 707 self-identified likely New York voters by phone between Oct. 12 and 14, according to the poll, which has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.