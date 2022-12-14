After years of deliberations, Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday finally announced new proposals to fix a crumbling stretch of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn Heights.

The city Department of Transportation unveiled three options and is seeking feedback from the public. Each one would place the roadway in a slightly different position, leaving room to cap the highway with new greenspace. Each option would still have two lanes of traffic and leave a third lane for either a breakdown lane or for high occupancy vehicles.

“Now is the time to think big. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a BQE for the 21st century and transform an environmental and aesthetic nightmare into a dream come true for our city,” Adams said in a statement Tuesday. “This is just step one. But these concepts push the boundaries and fully explore what is possible for BQE Central, and we are excited to hear from New Yorkers as we determine which one will become a reality.”

Transportation officials said one of the main constraints of any design is a nearby MTA fan plant, which prevents them from planning any underground roadway.

One of the proposals would completely replace the retaining wall that’s crumbling on the side of the highway, but would be a more costly project and take more time.

Another proposal would lower the stretch of the BQE near ground level with Furman Street.

The section that needs replacement is known as the “triple cantilever.” It’s a 1.5-mile stretch of highway tucked beneath Brooklyn Heights dating back to the 1940s. Robert Moses built the stretch, which was considered an engineering marvel at the time, during his push to create more car infrastructure in New York.