The New York City neighborhoods with the worst health and poverty outcomes, also tend to have more injuries from traffic, according to data analyzed by urban planners at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives.

Using census information, city health data and other publicly available information, urban planners at MIT’s Norman B. Leventhal Center for Advanced Urbanism and organizers at Transportation Alternatives built a new online tool correlating racial and health care disparities in the five boroughs to transit gaps.

The groups found that City Council districts with large Black and Latino populations appear to have fewer bike and bus lanes, are hotter in the summer and have less bike parking compared to the city average.

“Spatial inequity results in worse health outcomes, longer commutes, and higher rates of traffic violence — and the harm disproportionately impacts low-income communities and communities of color,” said Danny Harris, the executive director of Transportation Alternatives.

By connecting specific Council districts and community boards to this data, Transportation Alternatives hopes it will spur lawmakers and neighborhood leaders to take action and allocate more resources and green space to their residents, Harris added.