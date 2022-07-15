The commission charged with reshaping the New York City Council’s district lines released its first proposed set of maps on Friday, which creates a new Asian- and Pacific Islander-majority seat in southern Brooklyn.

But sitting members say the new lines disempower the area’s Latino community.

The New York City Districting Commission voted 10-2 to release the maps, advancing almost a yearlong process that begins after the latest release of the U.S. Census figures. The commission slightly modified most of the lines, though there are some notable changes — including the neighborhoods of Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights and a portion of Sunset Park, which are now included in a proposed 43rd Council District.

While explaining his vote to approve the release of the draft maps to the public, commission member Michael Schnall took issue with splitting south Brooklyn up into multiple districts, saying it “fixes a problem that doesn’t exist.” He warned that Council Districts 30, 43 and 47 will be turned upside down by the draft plan.

The changes drew concerns from the sitting Council members most directly affected — Alexa Avilés of the 38th Council District and Justin Brannan of the existing 43rd Council District — who spoke out against the preliminary map.

“For 30 years, a City Council seat has existed to empower Latinos to elect a candidate of their choice, in a district that included the totality of Sunset Park and Red Hook,” Avilés and Brannan said in a joint statement. The preliminary draft, they said, combines portions of the two districts, which would mean “pitting one community of interest against another and wiping out hard-fought gains that have existed for a generation.”

“We look forward to seeing future proposals, because this ain’t it,” they wrote.