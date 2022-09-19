The MTA blames a recent uptick in bus collisions partly on the high number of new bus drivers on the road.

Drivers retired in droves in the first year of the pandemic, when the MTA had a hiring freeze in place. Service declined due to a shortage of workers. The agency lifted the freeze last year and officials said they hoped to hire a total of 1,300 new drivers by January.

MTA board member David Jones said Monday during a committee meeting that training could not fully capture the experience of driving a bus on city streets.

“You can go through as many courses as you want, when you get into the real world, it becomes more difficult,” Jones said.

Data shared during the committee meeting showed “bus collisions per million miles” creeping up above rates set in 2019.