The exhibit — at the Brookville Campus of Long Island University, just about an hour outside of New York City — is a small sampling from a collection of nearly 1.2 million items that illustrate the evolution of American campaigns for the presidency.

A collection of more than 300 presidential campaign artifacts – from the brass buttons George Washington wore at his inauguration to condoms bearing the images of the 2016 candidates – are on display at a new exhibit set to open called “Hail to Chief” on Long Island.

A poster bearing the likeness of President Richard M. Nixon on a can of peaches can be found at the "Hail to the Chief" exhibit at the Democracy Museum.

“The idea here is part of our effort to instruct our students and our neighbors and everybody else about the role of the presidency and our roles as citizens,” said Tweed Roosevelt, the great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt and a professor at the Roosevelt School at LIU.

Housed inside the Roosevelt School (named in honor of Presidents Theodore and Franklin as well as First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt) the exhibit allows visitors to take a trip through campaign history, with paper lanterns used by Abraham Lincoln, posters for Ulysses S. Grant, and even raunchier relics from the modern era, like condoms with cartoonish images and slogans of Hillary Clinton (“Designed to cover your inflation”) and Donald Trump (“Protection built like a wall!”).

The collection was amassed over four decades by the late Jordan M. Wright, an attorney and magazine publisher in New York. He died in 2008, according to an obituary in The New York Times, just as he was developing the Museum of Democracy to display items from the collection. His son Austin now chairs the museum.

“Hail to the Chief'' will be open to the general public starting in May on weekends from noon - 4 p.m. for two years. The suggested donation is $10. Groups of 12 or more can also arrange a tour during the week by appointment. In addition to the items on display from the Wright family collection, the Roosevelt School also installed a permanent exhibit that features a replica of the Oval Office from the White House.

As part of that installation, visitors can take part in a Situation Room experience where they can work through scenarios with their fellow visitors to make decisions for the country. Then they can face the press corps in a recreated White House briefing room to answer questions about their decisions.

There are only three other Situation Room experience installations across the country at the Reagan Library in California, the Bush Library in Texas, and Mount Vernon in Virginia, the one-time home of the nation’s first president, George Washington.

Nodira Kazakova,18, an international student studying computer science at LIU Post from Uzbekistan came to the exhibit opening on Friday during a preview. She said this was the first time she had ever seen a collection like this and it helped give her a better feeling for the arc of U.S. history.

“I think this will be really interesting for international students especially because there is so much to explore,” Kazakova said.