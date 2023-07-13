New York City would have to generate a yearly report on drownings under a new City Council bill introduced Thursday.

If passed, the legislation would require the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to compile an annual report with information of each fatal drowning incident in the city— including the location, circumstances and demographics. The legislation aims to help the administration identify areas or trends of concern when it comes to drownings.

Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers, whose district includes the water-surrounded neighborhood of Far Rockaway, introduced the bill.

“Every New Yorker should have the opportunity to swim – not only to enjoy the City’s waters, but to protect themselves from danger,” Brooks-Powers said in a statement on Thursday. “My heart goes out to the families of every drowning victim, in my district and beyond. Understanding where, why, and how drownings happen will better equip the City to save lives.”

The DOH would work with the city medical examiner and any other relevant agency on the report, which would be submitted to the mayor, the speaker of the Council, and posted on its website.

Among other information collected, the report would include possible reasons for the incident, such as inappropriate supervision, environment, hyperventilation, effects of drugs, alcohol, or medication, etc.

The bill comes after a 14-year-old boy drowned near Beach 76th Street earlier this month. The start of beach and pool season kicked off last month in New York City, with Parks Department officials still grappling with an ongoing lifeguard shortage affecting swimming activities nationwide.

Making swimming more safe and accessible for New Yorkers has been a focus area for Brooks-Powers, whose district includes water-surrounded Far Rockaway. She previously introduced another bill that would require the city to find locations for new public swimming pools after two other boys drowned in her district earlier this year.