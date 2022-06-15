Jackson Township, New Jersey, will pay nearly $200,000 and submit to extensive monitoring of its land-use bureaucracy, to settle claims officials used the zoning laws to discourage Orthodox Jews from moving in.

The township council this week signed off on the settlement, which comes two years after the U.S. Justice Department filed a religious discrimination lawsuit alleging Jackson intentionally restricted religious schools and housing that were meant to serve a fast-growing Orthodox Jewish community.

“It’s time for Jackson Township to move forward,” Mayor Michael Reina said in a statement released late Tuesday. “This governing body is committed to ensuring that we will do just that in order to foster one, united community, respectful of all people who call Jackson home.”

Part of the money – $150,000 – will be used to compensate anyone hurt by the alleged actions, according to the statement. Many of those relocating to the Jackson area hail from religious communities in Brooklyn and Rockland County.

Another $45,000 will go toward a civil penalty. The agreement contains no admission of wrongdoing and it still requires court approval. There was no immediate word from DOJ officials.

The Asbury Park Press reported that related civil rights lawsuits filed against the town – by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the group Agudath Israel – are still pending.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.