New Jersey officials filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to block the MTA’s congestion pricing plan to charge motorists entering Manhattan south of 60th Street.

The tolls are expected to go into place as early as next year, after the Federal Highway Administration recently gave its go-ahead. The MTA and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul say it's necessary to reduce traffic, improve air quality and fund improvements to public transit.

But the new suit brought by the state of New Jersey argues the federal government gave a "rubber stamp" to a required environmental review for the congestion pricing program, ignoring effects on Garden State residents already contending with traffic congestion and pollution. The suit alleges the tolls will make traffic surge in New Jersey communities that are “already overburdened with pollution.”

“We can’t fix a broken MTA in New York City on the back of New Jersey commuters,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in remarks cited in the lawsuit. “It’s a huge tax on them, and frankly, it challenges our environment because of all the re-routing of traffic that will take place.”

Murphy, Sen. Bob Menendez and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, all Democrats from New Jersey, were expected to discuss the suit at an 11 a.m. press conference.

The federal review of the plan is detailed in an 868-page analysis released in August 2022. The review found that pollution from additional traffic will increase in Bergen County under most tolling scenarios under consideration for congestion pricing through at least 2045. A similarly expected traffic increase on the Cross Bronx Expressway outraged elected officials representing the borough, which has notoriously high asthma rates.

The suit, filed in New Jersey federal court, notes the MTA proposed $130 million in mitigation efforts for any increased congestion in the Bronx, but none for New Jersey.

The Federal Highway Administration, which is named as defendant in the suit, did not immediately respond to an inquiry. The MTA, which is not named in the suit, also did not immediately return an email.

Congestion pricing is expected to raise around $1 billion a year to fund improvements to the MTA. The agency has not yet announced the price of the tolls, which could be as high as $23.

The lawsuit also says the federal government ignored a serious financial burden on New Jersey residents, giving them the burden of supporting revenue for the MTA’s capital program.

It notes that while the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad will each get 10% of the revenue from congestion pricing, none is slated for New Jersey’s transit agencies, “even though more than 400,000 New Jersey residents commute into Manhattan every day and will pay millions of dollars to the MTA under this congestion pricing scheme.”

“The end result is that New Jersey will bear much of the burden of this congestion pricing scheme in terms of environmental, financial and human impacts — but receive none of its benefits,” the lawsuit states.