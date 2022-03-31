New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Thursday.

"This afternoon, as part of a regularly-scheduled testing regime, Governor Murphy took a rapid antigen test that came back positive for COVID-19," Murphy spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna said in a statement and on Twitter. "He subsequently took a PCR test, which also came back positive. He is currently asymptomatic and feeling well."

Murphy will cancel all in-person events and isolate for the next five days. Everyone who came into contact with him will be notified, his office said.

The governor, 64, may be considered high-risk as he had a cancerous tumor removed from his kidney just as COVID-19 broke out in the region in March 2020. His wife, Tammy Murphy, tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

Karen Yi Contributed reporting.