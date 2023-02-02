A New Jersey council member was found shot in front of her condominium Wednesday night, according to a report from ABC 7 NY.

Police discovered the body of Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican from Sayreville, N.J., in front of her home in a crashed SUV, officials told WABC. Police have not confirmed the details of Dwumfour’s death.

NBC New York reports that local police fielded a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after gunshots were fired in a condominium community in the town. They found a woman in a car struck by several bullets. Officers pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Dwumfour was elected to the borough council in 2021.

Police and prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sayreville is about 40 miles from New York City and 70 miles from Philadelphia.

This is a developing story.