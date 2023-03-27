New Jersey’s Attorney General’s Office is taking over the scandal-plagued Paterson Police Department which has been under fresh scrutiny since police shot and killed 31-year-old Najee Seabrooks during an apparent mental health crisis earlier this month.

“There is a crisis of confidence in law enforcement in this city,” Attorney General Matt Platkin said during a press conference announcing the move Monday.

In a memo to the department, described by the Paterson Press, Platkin said the department had suffered fiscal challenges “and been subjected to the whims of a revolving door of leadership.”

“These challenges along with the high-profile cases of misconduct — some of it being criminal — on the part of a few officers have sullied the good name of hundreds of officers trying to do good work here and the trust between the community and the Department has deteriorated as a result,” Platkin wrote.

Platkin didn’t say what role a takeover might leave for the city’s longtime public safety director, Jerry Speziale, or for Paterson Police Chief Engelbert Ribeiro, who took over the department on March 3 — the same day Seabrooks was shot. He said State Police Maj. Frederick Fife had relieved Ribeiro of his command and the NYPD's Chief of Strategic Initiatives Isa M. Abbassi will be taking over as officer in charge in May.

Gothamist reached out to Ribeiro, Speziale and Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh but did not immediately receive responses.

The takeover comes just weeks after dozens of New Jersey organizations signed on to a letter from the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice — which includes former state attorney general John J. Farmer and former U.S. Attorney Paul J. Fishman on its board — alleging Paterson police had engaged in a “pattern and practice of misconduct and impunity that deprives the residents of Paterson of their civil rights.”

They asked for a federal Department of Justice investigation into the police force.

Sayegh told the Paterson Press this month he was “vehemently opposed” to federal intervention, citing reform measures such as the use of body cameras and saying police members had been “policing themselves.” He specifically credited the department’s former police chief, Troy Oswald, for contacting the FBI about a case that resulted in several convictions of Paterson officers.

Platkin on Monday described several other initiatives he said would be put in place, including the expansion of the state ARRIVE Together initiative in Paterson. The initiative pairs up mental health professionals with police, and Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed $10 million in his state budget for a statewide rollout. On the most recent episode of WNYC’s “Ask Governor Murphy call-in show,” when asked about police reform and about the Paterson department, Murphy heralded the pilot program as a growing success.

Platkin also said he’d be revising the state’s use-of-force policy to include protocols for interactions with barricaded individuals, to include the use of mental health professionals. And he said a working group would study the use of hospital-based violence intervention programs.

Seabrooks had been a member of one such group, the Paterson Healing Collective. Members say they weren’t allowed to help talk Seabrooks down when he barricaded himself in his home on March 3, then called 911 for help. When the officers arrived at the apartment, Seabrooks had locked himself inside the bathroom with knives and also claimed to have a gun, Platkin’s office has said.

Footage released by Platkin's office shows police eventually opening fire after trying to convince him to come out, then talking about taking knives out of Seabrooks’ hands.

Seabrooks’ death set off a wave of activism in and around Paterson, with groups calling for reform measures including the creation of civilian review boards to adjudicate accusations of police misconduct. Some called for police to be removed from mental health responses altogether.

The letter from the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice cited several past incidents of alleged police abuses. Among them:

The letter alleges a pattern of misconduct that it says has disproportionately affected Black and brown residents. It also says Paterson police and other authorities have failed to hold the department accountable, and that the department “critically needs independent oversight.”

In Abbassi’s current position with the NYPD he was involved in the roll-out of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' new Neighborhood Safety Teams, according to NY1. Those units drew controversy because they are similar to teams disbanded during the de Blasio Administration after they were involved in a disproportionate level of police violence.

Platkin said Abbassi was instrumental in repairing community relationships with police and improving public safety after he was dispatched in a leadership role to Staten Island in 2014 in the wake of the police killing of Eric Garner.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.