New York City’s education department has released new data highlighting ongoing problems in the city’s pre-K programs, while showing that once again very few Black and Latino students were admitted to the city’s specialized high schools.

The statistics released on Thursday appeared to back up some of the Adams administration’s claims about mismanagement of his predecessor’s signature pre-K program.

Schools Chancellor David Banks has argued that the de Blasio administration failed to match supply and demand, leading to tens of thousands of empty seats. Meanwhile, plans to expand the program relied on stimulus dollars, which are running out.

The administration has argued that instead of continuing to expand the program, the city can serve more preschoolers by redistributing seats. Mayor Eric Adams has slashed more than half a billion dollars originally earmarked for the program’s expansion as part of his proposed budget.

The education department said a new analysis revealed 30,000 unused seats in 3-K and pre-K. Banks had originally claimed there were as many as 40,000 unused seats.

But some parents and city councilmembers have railed against the decision to scale back plans for 3-K, noting that demand far outstrips supply in many neighborhoods.

Racial demographics of admissions to the city’s specialized high schools, which require passing a controversial standardized admissions test, remained stubbornly consistent with previous years. Only seven Black and 20 Latino students were admitted to Stuyvesant High School in a class of 760.