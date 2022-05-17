Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler are political institutions in Manhattan and Washington, D.C., having climbed the ranks to become influential committee chairs during their respective 30-year tenures in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Soon, one of them could be out of work. Both are now running for the same House seat.

In what could be one of the more closely watched races, the mashup is the result of a newly proposed congressional map that’s sent political candidates scrambling across New York to quickly stake out their turf and figure out which of the state’s 26 districts play best to their electoral strengths.

In a handful of cases across the state, incumbent lawmakers – including Nadler and Maloney – found themselves placed in the same district as one of their existing colleagues, setting up a choice between waging a high-profile primary battle to stay in their own district or preparing themselves to move to a new one.

It left some lawmakers furious, including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn, whose home is now in the same proposed district as Yvette Clarke, a fellow Black lawmaker. In a statement, Jeffries said the proposed districts are “part of a vicious national pattern targeting districts represented by members of the Congressional Black Caucus.”

“Shame on everyone involved who have brought us to this point,” he said.