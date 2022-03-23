Dee, a Brooklyn grandmother, awoke at around midnight last Spring to banging on her door. Workers from the city's Administration for Children’s Services were there to investigate an anonymous tip that her 10-year-old grandson was being mistreated.

“It happened so fast,” Dee recalled. Gothamist is identifying her only by a nickname because she fears further ramifications for her grandson, for whom she is the primary caregiver. “They’re here. They want to come in.”

She said the investigators searched her home and interviewed her grandson before taking him away that night in tears, without any explanation of who had complained or what she was accused of. When she finally was able to be heard in court about three days later, a judge ordered her grandson returned to her care.

He was among the 1,459 children taken from their homes by ACS last fiscal year, in what’s called an “emergency removal” — when caseworkers deem there’s an “imminent danger to the child's life or health,” before a judge approves or mandates the child be taken out of their family’s custody. When those cases went before a judge, ten percent were scrapped, according to city data. Advocates say the law is vague and a lot is left to case workers’ discretion, which allows racial inequities to persist.

But so far there’s little by ways of an official mechanism to hold the city agency accountable. The removals disproportionately affect Black New Yorkers, according to city data, and most families affected can’t afford legal representation.

A newly formed civil rights organization called the Family Justice Law Center aims to end this type of family separation, along with a myriad of other issues within the children's services agency. The group’s founder, attorney David Shalleck-Klein, said it will target ACS with lawsuits — the same way New York Civil Liberties Union or Legal Aid regularly sue the police and corrections departments to force policy changes.

“Predominantly low-income children of color are unnecessarily traumatically and illegally taken from their families across New York,” Shalleck-Klein said in an interview. “These are illegal government actions that constitute civil rights violations. No organization focuses solely on vindicating families rights in court by initiating legal action against government agencies that flagrantly violate the law.”

Dee said the lack of accountability for the agency was among the more galling aspects of her experience. A year later, she said her grandson still has bursts of anger she can’t seem to assuage.

“Nobody apologized.” she said. “No, ‘I’m sorry for the trauma that I caused you and your grandson.’”

According to data provided by ACS only 4 percent of the agency’s 68,845 investigations ended in a child being placed into foster care last fiscal year. About half of those children were taken away from their guardians in an “emergency removal” before a judge had a chance to weigh the facts. Though in those emergency situations a judge eventually did sign off on the child’s removal 83 percent of the time, according to ACS. .