New York lawmakers want to move the upcoming 2024 presidential primary to April 2, earlier than the last two primaries in 2016 and 2020.

The measure, which was introduced on Monday evening as state legislators prepare to wrap up this year's legislative session later this week, was sponsored by both the leader of the state Senate and Assembly and could be a boon to New York Democrats if other nearby states also move their presidential primaries to that date.

Under the Democratic Party rules, regional states with the same primary date are eligible for a 15% increase in the number of delegates sent to the national convention. Politico first reported the push to move the presidential primary up in May.

Neighboring Connecticut and Pennsylvania are also reportedly considering holding their primaries on April 2.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins (D-Yonkers) are co-sponsors of the legislation to formalize New York's April 2 primary date.

Neither official responded to a request for comment.

The bill also proposes changes to the early voting calendar, reducing it from nine days to only eight. Early voting for the upcoming presidential primary would begin on Sunday, March 23 and run through Saturday, March 30, under the proposal. There would be no early voting on Sunday, March 31 in observance of Easter Sunday. But early voting hours would be extended by an hour each day to make up for the holiday.

Dennis Proust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, said his organization would have preferred if lawmakers chose a different week altogether for voting.

“We have some concerns about the choice of Holy Week in general for early voting, and Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday and Good Friday in particular,” Proust told Gothamist. “We are, however, grateful that early voting would end prior to Easter Sunday.”

Proust also cited the large number of Catholic sites that are used as early voting locations in New York City.

Elections officials in New York City reiterated concerns about the administrative obstacles imposed by the April 2 presidential primary date.

“Clearly there are going to be operational challenges both in staffing and utilizing space,” said Vincent Ignizio, deputy executive director of the New York City Board of Elections. He said the city has used 44 Catholic sites for early voting locations in past elections.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has invoked her own “big Irish Catholic family,” would need to sign the bill if it makes it through the legislature.

“We will review if it passes,” said Avi Small, a spokesperson for the governor.

In 2020, the state’s presidential primary was held in June after presidential candidate Andrew Yang sued the state for canceling it.

In 2016, the presidential primary was held on April 16, just days after WNYC reported news of a voter purge.