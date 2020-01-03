Those in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday morning were charged with offenses ranging from driving under the influence to grand larceny and assault. Whenever Judge Ann Thompson ordered supervised release for a defendant, she warned them that they must return to court or the court could set more restrictive conditions on their release—including bail if they’re accused of an additional felony.

Seth Steed, managing attorney for the criminal defense practice at Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, said arraignments seemed to be moving slower than usual as judges and attorneys alike were acclimating to the new bail laws.

“This is a sea change in laws for the good, for the better,” he said. “And I think everyone wants to get it right."

Yesterday, there were several cases where defense attorneys asked for their clients to be released on their own recognizance with no conditions. This happened with a man accused of beating and choking a woman and attempting to destroy her property. His attorney said he had no prior criminal convictions. But the judge ordered release with supervision and issued a protective order for his alleged victim.

The judge also sided with the prosecution in a different case by ordering a woman accused of an assault to a higher level of supervised release, with more monthly meetings, than what the defense attorney sought. The prosecution cited her mental health issues, but the defense said she was already in a form of treatment.

Without referring to any specific case, Steed said defense attorneys have a duty to ask for release without conditions whenever possible. “Our clients have busy lives,” he explained, adding that in-person appointments, even if twice a month, can be onerous. “Some of them have jobs, some of them have places to be.”

In a few cases yesterday, prosecutors did ask Judge Thompson to set bail. One involved a man accused of violating an order of protection. This charge is eligible for bail if the protective order was issued because of an allegation of domestic violence. The prosecutor cited the man’s long rap sheet and requested that bail be set at $15,000. But the judge set it at $3,000, citing the requirement that she consider the least restrictive monetary condition. Along with cash and bond, she gave the defendant a third option for making bail, as required: a partially secured bond of $9,000 that requires putting down much less money up front.

The judge declined to set bail, however, on another case involving a man accused of biting his brother’s face so badly he required stitches. The prosecution noted that the man faced up to five years in prison if convicted of this charge of assault in the second degree, and brought up his previous record. But judges still have discretion, and don’t have to set bail. Thompson ordered supervised release instead. Afterward, a courtroom observer told the man, who had a white bandage wrapped around the top of his head, that he had the new bail laws to thank for his freedom. The man nodded.

Judges’ decisions will be closely watched as politicians and the public debate whether the new law is sparing low income defendants from unnecessary detention, or creating a public danger. But these decisions aren’t based on arguments, alone. The city’s Criminal Justice Agency calculates each defendant’s risk of not returning to court. Aubrey Fox, CJA’s executive director, said this release assessment was recently adjusted for the new law. It gathers information about each defendant’s prior record, community ties, and finances.

“Do they have an address? Do they have a phone number? Those things are strong predictors of whether they will show up,” he explained.

It’s not clear yet if judges will test the limits of this system—for example, by ordering defendants to come to court more often. Failing to do so will result in a warrant and can also trigger more restrictive release conditions, including bail.

“It’s a concern people have raised,” Fox acknowledged, adding that he hopes everyone follows the spirit of the law. “The way that New York City works is trying to help people succeed in pretrial release. The goal is to get people to come back to court during this period of pretrial supervision successfully.”

Beth Fertig is a senior reporter covering immigration, courts, and legal affairs at WNYC. You can follow her on Twitter at @bethfertig.