Using words like "needless" and "toxic," lawmakers in New York and New Jersey responded to news reports on Tuesday outlining another horrific mass shooting, this time at an elementary school in Texas.

According to officials and news reports, an 18-year-old suspect shot and killed at least 18 children and three adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The gunman was also pronounced dead, reports said.

In a tweet responding to the tragedy on Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “it’s past time to put an end to these needless tragedies.” The governor has been calling for tougher gun safety laws nationwide and also called on social media companies to strengthen their efforts in preventing the spread of potentially harmful information online.

Mayor Eric Adams posted on Twitter on Tuesday evening, not long after speaking at a press conference in which officials announced the arrest of a suspect who fatally shot a 48-year-old man riding a subway train in Manhattan on Sunday.

“America’s toxic gun culture,” the mayor said, has fueled mass shootings like the one in Texas and Buffalo, as well as last Sunday’s shooting in Manhattan.

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also called for stricter gun laws, pointing to a gun safety package he introduced in his state more than a year ago, and renewed his push.

“This legislation will not only make it harder for guns to fall into the wrong hands, but will also give law enforcement greater tools to protect communities – including our children – from gun violence," he said. “Let us not delay even one day more.”

The shooting came just 10 days after a white man, also 18 years old, was accused of killing 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo. That incident was being investigated as a hate crime, officials said.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden spoke solemnly, and at times angrily, about what he referred to as the nation grappling with the “carnage” of multiple mass shootings. He called for America to find its “backbone,” and pushed for “common sense” gun legislation.

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act,” he said. “And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage. I spent my career as a senator and a vice president working to pass common sense gun laws.”