An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in the engine room of a Staten Island Ferry around 5:18 p.m. on Thursday, the FDNY said.

NY Waterway said its crews helped evacuate nearly 600 passengers. The ferry was heading from Manhattan to Staten Island when it stalled in New York Harbor and went back to dock at St. George Terminal. The boat was then safely anchored nearby, the Fire Department said.

No injures have been reported.