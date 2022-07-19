On Tuesday, temperatures will climb as high as 93 degrees. And on Wednesday they’ll push even higher, with New York City as well as parts of northeast New Jersey, Westchester, Rockland, southeast Connecticut and Long Island seeing highs in the mid-90’s, and up to 100 degrees with humidity.

There’s no relief in sight after that, however. The heat index could climb up to 100 degrees again on Thursday, the National Weather Service warns, and current projections have temperatures staying above 90 through the weekend and into next week.

The city’s office of Emergency Management is urging New Yorkers to stay cool, while conserving energy to help stave off power outages. The office recommends taking cold showers, avoiding strenuous activity and watching for signs of heat stroke among vulnerable people. Older New Yorkers or those with underlying conditions can more easily succumb to heat exhaustion; symptoms include hot dry skin, rapid heartbeat, confusion or disorientation, among others.

Pets can also become victims of extreme temperatures, the city warned, and you should try to walk dogs in the morning and evening and avoid keeping them in the hot sun on the asphalt.

Con Edison implored customers to limit their energy usage when possible, keep shades drawn to avoid absorbing excess heat, setting air conditioners at the highest temperature possible and avoiding using appliances like dishwashers or washing machines until the evening.

About 370 New Yorkers die of heat related issues every year, according to the city’s Health Department. Those death rates are twice as high for Black New Yorkers than white ones.

Residents of Central Brooklyn, Southeast Queens, and the South Bronx are most at risk of the damaging impacts of extreme heat, according to the city’s Heath Vulnerability Index, which takes into account surface temperatures, green space, air conditioning access and percentage of the population living below the federal poverty line.