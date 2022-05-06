National Grid, one of the largest investor-owned utility companies in the world, unveiled a plan last month to wean New York off natural gas by 2050.

The process would call for the utility to slowly transition to renewable natural gas, also known as biogas and biomethane. It’s essentially the gas captured when methane is released from landfills, farms and wastewater treatment plants. Those emissions can be collected and purified and then used in pipelines to provide gas for fuel, heat, hot water and cooking.

Biogas is touted as an environmental-friendly alternative to replace the conventional use of liquid natural gas in pipelines because these recurring emissions from waste streams would otherwise contribute to further greenhouse gas releases.

National Grid’s climate strategy does include electrification with wind and solar power as part of the transition. The company plans to “decarbonize” natural gas with a mixture of biomethane and green hydrogen. Its green hydrogen would be produced through the electrolysis of water. An electric current — produced by renewable energy such as solar and wind — splits water, separating out oxygen as a byproduct and leaving the hydrogen for part of the company’s fuel.

“We're going to rely on a lot of solar, wind and storage, energy efficiencies — [it’s] just foundational,” said Donald Chahbazpour, director of policy and regulatory strategy for National Grid.

But gas will continue to flow, and environmental experts say that the plan is not a solution that will help reduce global warming because the process still produces carbon emissions.

Chemically, renewable natural gas is the same as the liquid natural gas presently flowing into buildings. The renewable form would also be delivered through the same pipelines that are highly prone to leaking methane into the atmosphere. When combusted, both gasses also produce a similar amount of carbon emissions.

“I see it as possibly filling in a small piece of the puzzle to reduce carbon intensity out in a relatively inexpensive way,” said Ken Gillingham, an economics professor at the Yale School of the Environment. “But that's not going to solve the climate crisis. The heavy lifting and replacing fossil natural gas is going to have to come from electrifying, at least a high percentage of end uses that are currently using natural gas.”