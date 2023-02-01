This was not as nature intended.

A pigeon that had been dyed pink was rescued in Madison Square Park Monday and transported to a bird rehabilitation center on the Upper West Side.

When the bird was found, it smelled strongly of perfume and its left eyelid was torn. It was also freezing cold and thought to be severely malnourished, according to Rita McMahon, the director of the Wild Bird Fund, which is now caring for the pigeon.

“Everyone's horrified,” said McMahon.

McMahon said her organization was unsure what chemical had been used on the pigeon – which has since been named Flamingo – but emphasized that dyes are extremely dangerous to birds. In particular, dyes can be destructive to feathers, making it impossible for birds to shed water and stay warm.

McMahon said the young pigeon was even more vulnerable because it was a domestic bird that didn’t know how to forage for food, making it easy prey for hawks and other predators.

“They simply just don’t have street smarts,” she said.

She did not know why the bird was stained pink but said her best guess – which was shared by pigeon advocates with whom she’d consulted – is that it was used in a gender reveal party.

Carlos Rodriguez, who rescued the bird, initially thought it was a parrot.

“I’ve never seen a pink pigeon,” he said. “And I’ve been rescuing animals all my life.”

Rodriguez has saved some of the city’s hawks, squirrels and parrots, but said pigeons comprise the bulk of his rescues because people don’t like them. “People run them over intentionally,” he said.

After he rescued Flamingo, he took the bird uptown in a taxi.

Flamingo, estimated to be about five weeks old, is now recuperating in a spacious, stainless steel cage. McMahon said the bird would be able to see its reflection in the walls, “which makes one feel better.” It is also receiving antibiotics and being evaluated for disease.

McMahon was hopeful that Flamingo can recover in the next two months and be transferred to a sanctuary, where it will receive regular meals, be surrounded by fellow king pigeons, and have freedom to fly in a space protected from predators.

She said that anyone who sees a bird that appears tame and lost can bring it to the Wild Bird Fund or the Animal Care Centers of New York City.

Last year alone, the Wild Bird Fund cared for 55 king pigeons and nearly 5,000 feral pigeons.

“Any bird that can be approached and picked up needs help,” the Wild Bird Fund added in a statement.

Both McMahon and Rodriguez expressed dismay that people were using dye on pigeons.

“They’re not props,” said Rodriguez. “Animals have feelings and life and people discard them. You should’ve seen this poor animal, how she was shaking on the ground.”