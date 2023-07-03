The truck, which was parked on the intersection of Church Avenue and Marlborough Road for about a week, was tagged with signage made by locals in the neighborhood saying, “We Can’t Breathe,” citing a “disgusting” smell that lingered in the streets. The sign also said the truck was filled with trash and what appeared to be blood, and that rodents were “feasting” on its contents.

An abandoned Brooklyn garbage truck with no license plates was removed Monday morning after a social media brigade urged 311 and the sanitation department to pick it up.

A sign placed on the truck decries the horrible stench afflicting the community.

More than 150 commenters (as of Monday afternoon) on the popular r/Brooklyn Reddit page — amassing almost 150,000 members — responded to a post on Sunday bringing this issue in Prospect Park South to life. Redditors provided guidance on how to report the truck, who to speak to and their general distaste for the situation.

One user said they had just walked by the truck at the time the post was made, adding that “it reeks.”

At the location where the truck was left, others stopped by to see if it was still there.

“A large green unmarked garbage truck without plates showed up across the street … and it was stinky,” said Barden Prisant, a local in the neighborhood who walked by Marlborough Road to check on its status. “It was very strange,”

Prisant, who said he has more interest than the average neighbor on the matter because he sits on his local community board’s sanitation committee, said the neighborhood has had problems with illegal dumping before.

But he also said that something of this level has never happened.