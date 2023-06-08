As smoke from Canadian wildfires continued blanketing the Northeast on Thursday, many outdoor workers in New York and New Jersey said they had no choice but to continue working and breathing in the polluted air to get paid. Delivery workers, construction crews, street vendors and gas station employees said they felt scratchy throats and itchy eyes after spending Wednesday and Thursday working in air quality conditions ranked among the worst in the nation. The smoke prompted some school closures and event cancellations, grounded or delayed flights, and caused a spike in asthma-related emergency room visits. “Yesterday was bad. I could feel it,” construction foreman Anthony Santillan, 23, said on Thursday. “Today’s better. It’s not orange anymore.” Santillan was overseeing facade work on a new apartment building in Mott Haven and joked that the Wednesday afternoon sky matched the bright orange high-visibility shirts and vests he and his coworkers wear. He said he put on a face mask when the air quality got too bad on the job site.

Construction foreman Anthony Santillan, 23, said he's been wearing a face mask when the air quality got bad. Photo by David Brand

By midday on Thursday, the air was no longer as dangerous but was still considered “unhealthy” in many areas and remained a health risk, especially for those with pre-existing conditions, New York and New Jersey officials said. Fergal Tackney, a construction superintendent, spent Wednesday at a job site in Long Island City. He said he didn’t know about the wildfires and was disturbed by the orange smog that enveloped the five boroughs and cast the city in a sepia tone on Wednesday afternoon. “It was strange, all right. It was crazy,” Tackney said. “Some of the videos from the Manhattan skyline was just unbelievable.” He said four of his company’s 10 jobs in Manhattan shut down early on Wednesday because of the haze and poor air quality. Carmen Rojas, who sells cherry, coconut and mango ice cream from a small street cart in Newark, said she also went home early on Wednesday. “I left at 1 p.m. because there were no sales and this got ugly, the air got really ugly,” Rojas, 63, said in Spanish, as a surgical mask hung over her chin. She was back at her usual corner on Broad Street on Thursday. “The air wasn’t as contaminated and the money — if we don’t work, what do I do at home? Nothing,” she said.

Carmen Rojas was back at her usual corner selling ice cream Thursday after the air quality forced her to go home early the day before. Photo by Karen Yi

But other workers Gothamist spoke with on Thursday said they had to come to work, even though they weren’t feeling well after inhaling the bad air on the day before. “We must go to work. This is not easy. Here is not easy if you want money, if you want rent, if you want anything, you must work,” said Fuad Qissi, 56, a gas station attendant at a Mobile in Newark.

Qissi said that on Wednesday, motorists threw him a few extra dollars but on Thursday, “nothing.” He said he had a mask but takes breaks wearing it. Stephanie Silvera, an epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University, said emergencies such as these, which will become more common due to climate change, tend to disproportionately affect essential workers and lower-income communities where residents can’t afford to work from home, a disparity laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic. “When you talk about some of the careers that are more likely to employ people who are lower-income, more likely to have asthma, more likely to live in environments that already have higher rates of air pollution, you're gonna see a disparate effect on them and a more negative effect on those communities,” she said. “The effects are expected. We know that they're there. We need to do something to fix it,” Silvera added.

As the orange smog descended onto the region, gas station attendant Fuad Qissi said motorist tipped him extra. Photo by Karen Yi