New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will end the school masking mandate next month, his office confirmed.

Starting March 7th, students, staff and visitors will no longer have to wear face coverings while inside school buildings — a requirement Murphy put in place this school year, before students returned for in-person learning. The New York Times was the first to report the story.

"Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy," Murphy tweeted Monday. "But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations."

Murphy has hinted in the last few weeks that he was considering rescinding the universal masking rules, especially as new COVID-19 cases began receding. Last week Murphy said the state’s hospitalization numbers were mirroring rates right before Christmas just as the omicron variant caused cases and hospitalizations to spike.

It’s not clear whether Murphy will extend the state’s public health emergency which expires this week. Murphy declared a public health emergency last month in order to keep school masking rules in place.

Murphy will hold a 1 p.m. briefing today where he’s expected to share more details on his announcement.

Meanwhile, New York’s mask mandate ends Thursday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she plans to make a decision about the policy soon. During an event in Kingston on Friday she said she wanted to see more children vaccinated before lifting school masking rules.

“We're getting there, but I would love to see that trend line of younger children more vaccinated as we start making decisions about schools,” she said.

