Neighbors said their building shook as the car smashed into the metal gate of the bar Two Saints at the busy intersection.

“It’s just horrible. I live right down the block and I just saw this car jump the curb and came down and started trying to help people that were injured on the street,” said Jeff Sussman. “There was a father and two children, and then a woman trapped between the car and the pole.”

So far in 2022, curb-jumping drivers have already killed six people in New York City, significantly outpacing previous years, according to Transportation Alternatives.

On Sunday, 38-year-old Jennifer Tolliver died from injuries she sustained five days earlier after a driver rammed into her and her 6-year-old son on the sidewalk on the corner of West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Sixty people were killed in traffic crashes this year, according to data from TransAlt, a 40% increase compared to this point in 2021. Half of traffic fatalities citywide have been pedestrians.