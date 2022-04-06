A car drove onto a sidewalk in Crown Heights on Wednesday morning, ramming into a building and injuring six people, including two children, according to police and fire officials.
Police responded to the scene at 7:55 a.m. at the intersection of St. Johns Place and Nostrand Avenue, according to NYPD spokesperson Detective Christopher Pisano. Emergency responders rushed five people to Kings County Hospital, four of whom had serious but non-life threatening injuries. One person had minor injuries.
Police at the scene handcuffed the driver, though it wasn’t immediately clear what charges the driver faced.
Neighbors said their building shook as the car smashed into the metal gate of the bar Two Saints at the busy intersection.
“It’s just horrible. I live right down the block and I just saw this car jump the curb and came down and started trying to help people that were injured on the street,” said Jeff Sussman. “There was a father and two children, and then a woman trapped between the car and the pole.”
So far in 2022, curb-jumping drivers have already killed six people in New York City, significantly outpacing previous years, according to Transportation Alternatives.
On Sunday, 38-year-old Jennifer Tolliver died from injuries she sustained five days earlier after a driver rammed into her and her 6-year-old son on the sidewalk on the corner of West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
Sixty people were killed in traffic crashes this year, according to data from TransAlt, a 40% increase compared to this point in 2021. Half of traffic fatalities citywide have been pedestrians.